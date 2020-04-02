Like many other businesses across our area, the Extension office has closed its doors to the public to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. However, we want to let you know that we are here to serve you! Currently, staff is working remotely and are available to help you with any of your 4-H, agriculture or horticulture questions. Our customer service hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All 4-H related questions should be directed to McLeod County 4-H Extension Educator Darcy Cole at dacole@umn.edu or Meeker County 4-H Extension Educator Cassidy Martin at ctmartin@umn.edu.
If you have any questions or program ideas related to agriculture or horticulture, feel free to contact McLeod and Meeker County Extension Educator Karen Johnson at ande9495@umn.edu or submit a question to our inquiry form at https://z.umn.edu/hortaginquiryform.
Another 24-7 resource available is the University of Minnesota Extension website. Simply type extension.umn.edu into your browser to access unlimited informational resources at your fingertips.
If you would you like to chat over the phone, call us at the McLeod County Extension Office at (320) 484-4334 and the Meeker County Extension Office at (320) 693-5275. We are here to continue to serve you! 4-H, Agriculture, and Horticulture questions always welcome!
Extension programming
Fruit and Vegetable Grower Online Workshop
April 7 - Online from 1:30-4:30 p.m. This is a free workshop. To gain access into the virtual classroom you must pre-register at z.umn.edu/veg. If you have further questions about the event please reach out to Karen Johnson, Extension Educator for McLeod and Meeker Counties at ande9495@umn.edu or 320.484.4303.