In its second meet of the season, Litchfield improved by two points over its first match.
Benson, despite gaining fewer points than Litchfield in three of the four events, came out on top by .525 points.
“It was only our second meet, so I think we can definitely improve,” Raina Kaping said. “It's not sad, we didn't lose by that much. (Benson) was a really good team, so I don't think it was a very bad loss.”
Benson had the top two all-around in McKenna Kelley and Libby McGeary, with Litchfield's Grace Borowicz and Kaping tied for third with 31.65 points.
Litchfield took the top two spots in the vault. Borowicz had the top score of 8.825, and Kaping tied with Kelley for second with 8.6.
The Dragons also took first on the uneven bars, with Emma Brown posting a score of 8.2. Brown showed out on the bars, beating the second place finisher by .375 points.
The beam is where the Dragons had the most trouble. There were many slips, which led to Litchfield taking fourth (Megan Nelson) and fifth (Kaping).
“Beam is scary in general,” head coach Neva Freitag said. “To be four feet off the ground and then you're tumbling on top of that can be nerve-racking. Just trying to keep our hips square on the beam to keep those falls, staying tight, keeping arms by your ears. These are simple things that sometimes we forget when we're nervous.”
The floor was where both teams excelled. The lowest placement score was 8.35 by Kaping, with Borowicz and Nelson coming in second and third. McGeary was the top gymnast on the floor, posting an incredible score of 9.3 to carry Benson.
Even after a narrow defeat, the Dragons aren't getting down on themselves after just one met that could have gone either way. They are still satisfied with the jump in improvement that the team made from the first to the second match of the season.
“I'm always glad that there's more room to improve,” Freitag said “With that said, I am so proud of them, and what they did (Thursday) night that it shows that they are still working and that they are improving that they all want that just as much. It's definitely going in the right direction.”
The Dragons were scheduled to take on Willmar Tuesday and will have a triangular with Annandale and Glencoe-Silver Lake Thursday.