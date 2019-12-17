PJ Casey Council 2029 of the Knights of Columbus delivered 147 coats to United Community Action Partnership's office in Litchfield recently.
The donation of coats for youth was part of the "Coats for Kids" campaign that the Knights of Columbus undertake every year.
About half of the coats are gently used and were donated by community members. The rest of the coats were purchased with financial donations and funds from the Knights of Columbus.
"The Knights would like to thank everyone for their support in helping keep our kids warm during the long winter," John Dufresne, grand knight of the PJ Casey Council 2029, said.