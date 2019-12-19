Christmas recipes are some of our most treasured recipes....my mother had many. My kids want mine. This was from my mother's friend and she always wrote the name on the upper right corner.
My friend's mother wrote the history of the recipe on the back. "This recipe was first served at the December Ladies Mission Society meeting in 1977."
So, there are wonderful memories associated with our holiday recipes The first recipe is from my friend and co-worker, Judy Matthews. As a registered nurses in CCYU, before paramedic ambulances and helicopters, we had to go with patients being transferred to a metro hospital. Not every nurse did this, so there were maybe three or four of us. One day, I made three trips to Abbott with heart patients. Dr. Loftness's first stress test was positive...phone call at home...can you go to Abbott? Sure.
On the way back, the ambulance got a call...second stress test positive. Can you all pick this one up and take him to Abbott? We looked at each other in the ambulance and said, "Sure." On the way back again, a call from the ER ... someone with chest pain needs to go to Abbott. Are you all up for a third run? "Sure!"
So, the day Judy made her caramels she let EVERYONE know not to bother her. Her caramels were awesome and she made like six batches in one day. Of course, she did bring us some for covering for her. So, of course, there was a positive stress test that day. Veda Stockland and I looked at each other to decide who would cover CCU and who would cover cardiac rehab, plus going on the ambulance run. Dr. Loftness suggested calling Judy. Veda and I both said, "No! She is doing her caramels." No one else ever got the significance of that day for Judy. So to the awesome crew of RNs who worked a Meeker County Memorial Hospital decades ago, here is Judy's recipe.
Judy's Caramels
2 cup sugar
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup light corn syrup
1 cup cream
1 cup butter
1 cup whole milk
3 Tbsp. vanilla
Combine all ingredients except vanilla. Cook over low heat, stirring frequently until sugar is dissolved. Cook to 248 degrees, hard ball stage, stirring frequently, about 2 to 3 hours. Add vanilla and pour in buttered 9-by-13 cake pan. When firm, cut into squares and wrap in wax paper.
---
Many of you remember Todd Shoutz. He was an awesome husband, father, and all around great guy. Unfortunately, he left us too soon. What you may not know about Todd was that he could make the most awesome truffles in the world. I mean, a choclatier-level truffle. His raspberry truffles were to die for. Not only did they taste good but they were perfectly formed. All the same size, no wrinkles in the chocolate, no drips. That is an art. So to Todd, who is making truffles in heaven, here is his raspberry truffle recipe!
Raspberry Truffles
1 cup fresh raspberries or a 10 ounce frozen one
1/4 cup sugar
Process raspberries and strain completely. Use a very fine strainer or two layers of cheesecloth. Place liquid in a saucepan with the sugar and cook over medium heat until reduced by half, about 10 to 15 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from heat and let cool slightly.
2 pounds dark chocolate, chopped finely
3/4 cup heavy cream
2 Tbsp. corn syrup
2 Tbsp. Chambond (raspberry liqueur)
Boil the cream in a heavy pan for a minute. Place the chocolate in a large bowl and pour the hot cream on top. Wait a minute for the cream to melt the chocolate. Add the warm raspberry mixture. Add the corn syrup and liqueur and mix until all the chocolate is melted. Put in the refrigerator 3 hours or until set. Line 2 cookie sheets with wax paper and form into balls. At this point you can roll them on powdered sugar or cocoa. You can also let them cool again (outside in the porch or garage, covered) and dip them in melted chocolate.
---
This is a recipe from my mother, who said, "You have tg make these. The recipe is from Anna Peterman, so you know it is good. She had the cookies for Ladies Aid the first week of December. We all made it right away." This is your basic peanut butter cookie recipe with a new twist.
Snicker Cookies
1 cup sugar
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup butter
1 cup peanut butter
2 tsp. vanilla
Cream together and add 2 eggs. Beat well.
Blend together and add to above mixture:
3 cups flour
2 tsp. soda
a dash of salt
Cut one bag of bite-sized Snickers into thirds. Place in a ball of dough. Wrap the dough around the Snicker, sealing it well. Bake on a greased cookie sheet at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. These are not small cookies. They are quite large, actually. Also, if you do not seal the dough the candy bar leaks out.