It is always nice to warm up the kitchen with winter baking. These first two recipes are good for family and friends who stop in for Saturday morning coffee!
---
Kuchen is the German word for cake. There are several different types of recipes but most are a combination of flour, eggs, fruit, and sugar or honey. Turbinado sugar is partially refined and has some of the original molasses. It is made from sugar cane and boiled to thicken and crystallize it. Generally, it is more costly than refined sugar.
Raspberry Almond Kuchen
Crust
1 ½ cups flour, divided
½ tsp. salt
½ cup cold butter
2 Tbsp. of heavy cream
½ cup turbinado sugar
Mix 1 cup flour, salt and cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in cream and pat into a greased 9” x 13” baking pan. Combine remaining ½ cup of flour with ½ cup sugar and sprinkle over crust. (I mixed this with the raspberries as noted below and then spread it on the crust).
Filling
4 cups fresh raspberries
1 cup turinado sugar
1 Tbsp. flour
2 eggs, well beaten
1 cup heavy cream
1 tsp. vanilla
¼ cup ( 2 ounces) slivered almonds
Arrange berries over crust. Combine flour and sugar in a large bowl. Mix together. Stir in eggs, cream and vanilla. Pour over berries. Sprinkle almonds over the top. Bake at 375 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes, making sure to preheat oven. Serve warm of chilled. Store in the refrigerator.
---
This is one of my favorite apple breads. I do not know where I got the recipe. It can be made into two smaller loaves.
Apple Pie Bread
1/2 cup butter, softened
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/3 cup buttermilk
2 tsp. baking powder
2 eggs
1 tsp. vanilla extract
2 cups all purpose flour
1/2 tsp. apple pie spice
1/2 tsp. salt
2 cups peeled apples, diced
3/4 cup pecans, chopped
streusel — nut topping (recipe below)
Streusel Nut Topping:
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
3 Tbsp. flour
2 Tbsp. butter, softened
1/3 cup walnuts or pecans, chopped
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease the bottom and sides of a 9x5x3 inch loaf pan. If using a glass loaf pan bake 25 degrees lower.
In a large bowl beat the butter and sugars together until combined. Add the buttermilk and baking powder; and beat until combined. Add eggs and vanilla; and beat until combined. Add flour, apple pie spice and salt; beat until combined.Toss the apples and nuts in a bit of flour before adding to the batter. By hand stir in the nuts and apples.
Spoon batter into prepared pan and spread evenly. Prepare the streusel topping. In a small bowl combine the brown sugar, cinnamon and flour. Using a pastry blender or fork cut in the butter until it resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in walnuts or pecans and sprinkle over the batter. Bake for 60 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean.
Cool bread in pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove from pan and cool completely. Let cool before cutting.
---
Jeanne Shoultz Doran gave me an old, old cookbook from the Methodist Church. The cover is missing, so she was pretty sure it was from the church; there is no date but the recipes come from some cooks now long gone! My mother’s sour cream cookies had white sugar, not brown sugar.
Orange Drop Cookies ( Mrs. Rueben Hagglund)
1 1/2 cup brown sugar
1 cup Land O’ Lakes butter
1 tsp. soda
5 Tbsp. orange juice
grated rind of one orange
2 eggs, well beaten
1 cup chopped nuts
1 cup chopped dates
3 cup flour
1/2 tsp. salt
Cream sugar and butter. Add the other ingredients in order given. Drop from spoon on greased cookie sheet and bake at 375 degrees for 10 minutes. These cookies may also be frosted with 2 c powdered sugar mixed with orange juice and orange rind.
---
Sour Cream Cookies (Mrs. Oscar Anderson)
3 cup standard flour
2 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup shortening
2 eggs, well beaten
1 cup Land O Lakes sour cream
1 Tbsp. vanilla
1/2 tsp. nutmeg
1 tsp. salt
1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
Sift flour before measuring, add spice, baking powder, soda, and salt. Sift together twice. Cream shortening, add sugar then beaten eggs and vanilla. Add alternately the sour cream and dry ingredients. Drop with a teaspoon on a greased cookie sheet and bake in moderate oven. These cookies will stay fresh a long time.