Question: What commercial strain of layers is best for egg production?
Answer: White Leghorn Strains.
The above is just one example of the questions answered by Meeker County 4-H'ers as they participated in the regional Poultry Bowl Contests held on March 7 in Foley. Meeker County had two teams that competed against other teams from across the region.
The junior team, "Scrambled," included Henry Lemke, Valley Victors; Annika Bessingpas, Dassel Lamplighters; Cole Lindberg, Kimball Kruisers; and Nathan Stocker, Dassel Lamplighters.
They juniors earned third place at the regional contest and will compete at state on April 4 at the Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School. The team is coached by Alison Radunz and Todd Lemke.
The senior team, "Poached," includes: Ruby Radunz, Litchfield Satellites; Cora Huhn, Litchfield Satellites; Jonathon Gathje, Valley Victors; Audrey Weckwerth, Dassel Lamplighters; and Gretta Lemke, Valley Victors.
They received third place at the regional contest and will compete at state on April 4 at the Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School. The team is coached by Tracy Huhn and Pam Radunz.
Poultry Bowl is a "quiz bowl" competition where all questions deal with poultry topics. Teams of four to six members compete with each other in giving oral answers to questions posed by a moderator. Questions are on topics such as breeds, eggs, feather features, health, feeding, handling, washing, managing a flock, ethics, and showing. Teams receive points for correct answers and may lose points for incorrect answers. The team with the highest final score is the winner.