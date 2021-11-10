Trubel is a 5-month-old kitten that came to us as a surrender for too many cats. She is a bit shy and timid when it comes to new things. It will take her some time to adjust to anything new because it’s a big scary world out there. She seems scared of dogs but does ok with cats. Slow introductions with new animals are a good thing. The quiet life is what this little girl would enjoy. Once she knows everything is ok, she does enjoy a good cuddle and her purr box will start working. Are you ready for a sweet but shy girl to be welcomed into your home?
For more information about Trubel or how to adopt a pet, contact Hawk Creek Animal Shelter, 250 28th St. SW, Willmar. Visit the thehskmc.com, email shelter@thehskmc.com or call 320-235-7612 for questions. The shelter is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and open Saturday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.