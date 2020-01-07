Fritatta is a four-year old male who arrived at Hawk Creek as a stray. He has good social skills with other cats. He would prefer to be next to you instead of being picked up. Fritatta will need daily cleaning around his eyes due to non-contagious weepy eyes. This independent cat will be most successful in a home that is quiet and can give him time to adjust to his new family and environment. After he knows and trusts you, expect him to greet you with a rub against your leg.
For more information about Fritatta or how to adopt a pet, contact Hawk Creek Animal Shelter, 250 28th St. SW, Willmar. Visit the thehskmc.com, email shelter@thehskmc.com or call 320-235-7612 for questions. The shelter is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and open Saturday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.