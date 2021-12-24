Poppy is a 3-year-old wiggle-butt girl. This fantastic fun girl likes to jump around, play, and have fun with her human. A cat introduction at the shelter did not go well, so she would rather be in a home without cats. Poppy’s previous owner said she seems to be afraid of males and toddlers. Loud noises and thunder scare her but all she does is shake. Sit and come are two tricks that she knows when she can pay attention. She did have bilateral TPLO surgery and may develop early arthritis. Don’t let that scare you away from one of the sweetest girls in the world!
For more information about Poppy or how to adopt a pet, contact Hawk Creek Animal Shelter, 250 28th St. SW, Willmar. Visit the thehskmc.com, email shelter@thehskmc.com or call 320-235-7612 for questions. The shelter is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and open Saturday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.