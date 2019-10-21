Lilly-Bug is a one of a kind 4-year-old cat. This little girl doesn’t particularly like to be picked up, but she wants to sit in your lap on her own time and get all your attention and love. She would rather be the queen of the castle and be the only cat in the household. She enjoys head butting her human, lap cuddles, and watching the birdies outside.
For more information about Lilly-Bug or how to adopt a pet, contact Hawk Creek Animal Shelter, 250 28th St. SW, Willmar. Visit the thehskmc.com, email shelter@thehskmc.com or call 320-235-7612 for questions. The shelter is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and open Saturday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.