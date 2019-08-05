Need help rearranging the blankets on your bed each morning? Do the blankets need to be just so? Think naps should be mandatory? Well, I have a new friend for you named Bobber that is of like mind. He is a senior male Jack Russel Terrier mix that seems to have limited hearing. Bobber will check in on you to see what is up or what may have changed and then appreciate being petted. You may find a doggy bone buried in the bed, but treats will be eaten immediately.
For more information about Bobber or how to adopt a pet, contact Hawk Creek Animal Shelter, 250 28th St. SW, Willmar.Visit the thehskmc.com, email shelter@thehskmc.com or call 320-235-7612 for questions. The shelter is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and open Saturday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.