This 7-year-old pup has a lot of pep in his step.
Otis is a pointer cross that loves to play fetch, and he does a great job of it. He will sit before throwing the ball and drop it right at your feet for another go. He loves to play with toys, and it typically ends up being a game of fetch.
Otis has no formal training for hunting, but he likes to do it on his own. He doesn’t do well with cats. Otis does redirect well when given a command. He does seek affection and attention.
Don’t forget to throw the ball.
For more information about Otis or how to adopt a pet, contact Hawk Creek Animal Shelter, 250 28th St. SW, Willmar.
Visit the thehskmc.com, email shelter@thehskmc.com or call 320-235-7612 for questions. The shelter is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and open Saturday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.