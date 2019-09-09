Ivan is one of the most chilled, laid-back kind of kittens you will find. This 5-month-old is a cuddle monster. Ivan enjoys looking outside through the windows. He does ok with tummy rubs and laying in your arms like a baby. Ivan is a submissive guy and does good with other cats. He hasn’t showed any interest in toys at the shelter, only cuddling with everyone.
For more information about Dones or how to adopt a pet, contact Hawk Creek Animal Shelter, 250 28th St. SW, Willmar.Visit the thehskmc.com, email shelter@thehskmc.com or call 320-235-7612 for questions. The shelter is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and open Saturday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.