Litchfield Rescue Squad Sweepstakes calendar winners for June 1-5: $20- Lorie Schaeffer of Chaska, Kevin Angier of Litchfield, Larry Peterson of Cokato, Amanda Lien of Litchfield and Joann Spiering of Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Splash pad opening undecided
- Repair of four Litchfield railroad crossings set to begin Monday
- Giving birth during the COVID-19 pandemic
- Litchfield School Board rejects teacher contract proposal
- Meeker County Fair canceled
- Class of 2020 enjoys a different kind of commencement
- Dragons celebrate top senior athletes
- COMMENTARY: Yes, there's good news on COVID-19
- LHS graduation plans head to track complex, virtual stage
- PAID LETTER: Peterson's vote for relief bill stunning