Rescue Squad
Litchfield Rescue Squad Sweepstakes calendar winners for Dec. 21-25: $20- Sandra Bostrom of Darwin, Vici Scheubie of Waconia, Jean Wieland of Litchfield, Jenna Steffel of Brandon, SD and Chick Lease of Watkins.
