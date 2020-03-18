Litchfield Rescue Squad Sweepstakes calendar winners for Mar. 16-20: $20- Mark Kellen of Litchfield, Deb Kraft of Litchfield, Kent Landin of Hutchinson, Joel Engler of Litchfield and Richard Koll of Litchfield.
