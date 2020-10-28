Litchfield Rescue Squad Sweepstakes calendar winners for Oct. 26-30: $20- Doug Hightshoe of Watkins, James Carlson of Grove City, Brandon Kleven of Eden Valley, John Schmitz of Litchfield and $100- Scott Anderson of Bemidji.
Most Popular
Articles
- 6 things to know about voting in Meeker County
- One killed, another critically injured in construction accident
- Berube, Jensrud named Students of the Week
- 50 years ago: Park commission purchases land for park on Koronis
- Litchfield school lunches included local farm produce
- PAID LETTER: Greg Gilbertson 'selfless, hardworking' and a good dad
- LHS students find normalcy on the stage
- School Board continues learning model debate
- Litchfield School Board candidate forum set for tonight
- AT THE LIBRARY: Scare up some spooky reads at the library