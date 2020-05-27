Litchfield Rescue Squad Sweepstakes calendar winners for May 25-29: $20- Pat Tachieny of Litchfield, Jason & Mandi Pollock of Litchfield, Shawn Marthaler of Litchfield, Steven Rime of Grove City and $100- Arden Alseleben of Brownton.
Most Popular
Articles
- COLUMN: Learning to live in presence of COVID-19
- County Administrator Paul Virnig announces retirement plans
- Litchfield High School honoring top boys athletes
- Meeker County receives emergency food, shelter funding
- Council offers support to businesses, but not for 'constitutional' resolution
- LHS graduation plans head to track complex, virtual stage
- PAID LETTER: Peterson's vote for relief bill stunning
- Litchfield plans drive-by graduation
- ACGC finalizes drive-in graduation
- Tschimperle will challenge Newman in District 18