Litchfield Rescue Squad Sweepstakes calendar winners for Aug. 26-30: $20-Sara Holmgren of Litchfield, Pat Fank of Litchfield, Becky Magoon of Litchfield, Anderson Chemical of Litchfield and $100- Bill Roers of Litchfield.
