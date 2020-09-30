Litchfield Rescue Squad Sweepstakes calendar winners for Sept. 28-Oct. 2: $20- Joy Blum of Cosmos, Lisa Shoutz of South Haven, Mary Puckett of Litchfield, Shel Sogge of Eden Valley, $100- Mike Wieland of Blaine.
