Litchfield Rescue Squad Sweepstakes calendar winners for Nov. 25-29: $20- Hicks Bus Line of Litchfield, Lorie Schultz of Litchfield, Jayne Holmgren of Litchfield, $100- JoAnn Spiering of Hutchinson and $300 Shanna Kresbach of Willmar.
