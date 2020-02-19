Litchfield Rescue Squad Sweepstakes calendar winners for Feb. 17-21: $20- Brandon Magoon of Litchfield, Destiny Imhoff, Tom Springer of Litchfield, Carrie Smieja of Big Lake and Betty Cropp of Darwin.
