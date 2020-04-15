Litchfield Rescue Squad Sweepstakes calendar winners for Apr. 13-17: $20- Pete Larsen of Eden Valley, Tawnia Lara of Litchfield, Phil Zillmer of Dassel,Kathleen Foley of Monument, CO and $300 Jessica Wessling of Annandale.
