Litchfield Rescue Squad Sweepstakes calendar winners for Dec. 2-6: $20- Ron Dingmann of Litchfield, Linsmeier Transport of Kandiyohi, Becky Howell of Litchfield, Steve Puckett of Litchfield and Lewis Arnold of Litchfield.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Litchfield Rescue Squad Sweepstakes calendar winners for Dec. 2-6: $20- Ron Dingmann of Litchfield, Linsmeier Transport of Kandiyohi, Becky Howell of Litchfield, Steve Puckett of Litchfield and Lewis Arnold of Litchfield.