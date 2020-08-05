Litchfield Rescue Squad Sweepstakes calendar winners for Aug. 3-7: $20- Jo Valient of Litchfield, Sherwyn Spiering of Hutchinson, Allen Liestman of Litchfield, Gary Brekke of Hutchinson and Michelle Christensen of Litchfield.
Most Popular
Articles
- Multi-family housing development receives Litchfield City Council approval
- Tanks donations support two Litchfield organizations
- Blues advance to region qualifier
- Three vie for Meeker County District 2 seat
- OUR VIEW: Give masks a chance
- Meeker County Food Shelf's mobile program reaching more people
- TOWN BALL: Blues season comes to an end with close loss to Saints
- Elizabeth Thyen named 4-H'er of the Month
- Maggie Meyer pursues dream of dairy royalty
- Board takes Second Amendment stand