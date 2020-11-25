Litchfield Rescue Squad Sweepstakes calendar winners for Nov. 23-27: $20- Mike Wieland of Blaine, Ed Hoekstra of Grove City, Anderson Chemical of Litchfield, Carla Wilson of Litchfield and $300- Zach Piepenburg of Litchfield.
