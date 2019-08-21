Rescue Squad
Litchfield Rescue Squad Sweepstakes calendar winners for Aug. 19-23: $20-Carol Nelson of Litchfield, Kretch Nowacki of Monument Colorado, Dick Langner of Belgrade, Sherwin Spiening of Hutchinson and Amanda Midtling of Apple Valley.
