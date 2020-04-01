Litchfield Township, MN (55355)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.