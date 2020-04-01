Litchfield Rescue Squad Sweepstakes calendar winners for Mar. 30-Apr.3: $20- Brad Leiser of Belgrade, Jessica Delany of LaPorte, Jerry Finneman of Annandale, Sara Kreiling of Eagan and $100 Arlyn Grotto of Litchfield.
