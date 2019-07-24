Rescue Squad
Litchfield Rescue Squad Sweepstakes calendar winners for July 22- 26: $20-Davis Motors of Litchfield, Tom Springer of Litchfield, Casey Magoon of Litchfield, Linsa Moonen of Waconia and Viking Signs of Hutchinson.
