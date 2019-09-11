Rescue Squad
Litchfield Rescue Squad Sweepstakes calendar winners for Sept. 9-13: $20-Jayme McKenna of Duluth, Justin Brown of Litchfield, Einar Lundin of Litchfield, Jan Madden of Litchfield and Davis Motors of Litchfield.
