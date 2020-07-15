Litchfield Rescue Squad Sweepstakes calendar winners for July 13-17: $20- Jason Tews of LeSueur, Andy Hoffman Sr. LFD, Mike Boyle LFD, Donna Anderson LFD and Teri Bushette LFD.
