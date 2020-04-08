Litchfield Rescue Squad Sweepstakes calendar winners for Apr. 6-10: $20- Maryls Bjur of Litchfield, Jason Tews of LeSueur, Nancy Grossinger of Watkins, Allen Rothstein of Litchfield and Kathy Kotila of Litchfield.
Most Popular
Articles
- Kayaker rescued from Greenleaf Lake
- Doosan Bobcat announces temporary plant closures, beginning April 6
- Meeker Memorial Hospital braces for COVID-19
- Meeker Memorial implements new triage, screening procedure
- First COVID-19 confirmed case in Meeker County
- One of those special seasons
- Making face masks, saving lives
- Super send-off, despite social distancing
- Restaurants working their way through pandemic
- Extension offices closed, but staff can still help