Litchfield Rescue Squad Sweepstakes calendar winners for Nov. 18-22: $20- Ashley Swartzer of Monticello, Rich Koll of Litchfield, Scott Christensen of Litchfield,Lehr Agency of Litchfield and Tom Springer of Litchfield.
