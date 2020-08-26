Litchfield Rescue Squad Sweepstakes calendar winners for Aug. 24-28: $20- Stacy Justison of Litchfield, Eloise Smith of Litchfield, Rodney Brekke of Litchfield, Sue Carlson of Eden Valley and Donald Welker of Litchfield.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two face drug possession, sale charges
- Bringing stories outside: Library story walks engage readers in a new way
- Search warrant leads to two arrests, seizure of drugs valued over $150,000
- TOWN BALL: Orphans, Hyde fall in state tournament
- Kulzer calls butter sculpting the 'best job I've ever had'
- School board debates mask policy
- Teen Challenge Choir to perform at Litchfield UMC
- BACK THEN: Vocational school opened in 1970 in Litchfield
- Council approves four house moves
- GIRLS TENNIS PREVIEW: Dragons look to keep up tradition