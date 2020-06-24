Litchfield Rescue Squad Sweepstakes calendar winners for June 22-26: $20- Chris Klimstra of Litchfield, Joan DeWies-Nelson of Litchfield, Daniel Bremseth of Litchfield, Nancy Grossinger of Watkins and Sylvia Baumgartner of Litchfield.
