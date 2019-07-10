Rescue Squad
Litchfield Rescue Squad Sweepstakes calendar winners for July 8- 12: $20- Mark Kellen of Litchfield, Bonnie Moonen of St. Bonifacious, Ron Goetz of Waconia, Nick Alsleben of Litchfiled and Jenny McCormick of Litchfield.
