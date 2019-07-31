Rescue Squad
Litchfield Rescue Squad Sweepstakes calendar winners for July 29- Aug. 2: $20-Eugene Bahr of Grove City, Ron Dingmann of Litchfield, Deb Anderson of Litchfield and Jon Larson of Park Rapids and $100 Steve Besser of Litchfield.
