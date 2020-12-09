Litchfield Rescue Squad Sweepstakes calendar winners for Dec. 7-11: $20- Jeremy Linder of Litchfield, Carrie Danielson of Atwater, Jan Vahma of Houston, TX, Nancy McGraw of Litchfield and Kathleen Foley of Monument, CO
Most Popular
Articles
- County commissioners reject pay raise
- MEEKER COUNTY BOARD: Administrator contract approved
- Dassel man arrested following armed standoff
- COLUMN: The virus has dampened everything this year
- Solar garden plots receive county approval
- LHS announces Students of the Week
- City reduces City Hall hours in response to COVID case rise
- Serving up 'thanks' in a difficult time
- BACK THEN: Grove City debated law enforcement plans in 2000
- Four earn Patriot's Pen scholarships