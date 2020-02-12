Rescue Squad
Litchfield Rescue Squad Sweepstakes calendar winners for Feb. 10-14: $20- Randy Groskreutz of Hutchinson, Jeremy Borowicz of Litchfield, Don Shequen of Litchfield, Linda Langamo of Litchfield and Ed Hoeksta of Grove City.
Updated: February 12, 2020 @ 5:04 am
