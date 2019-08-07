Litchfield Rescue Squad Sweepstakes calendar winners for Aug. 5-9: $20-Tom Kurtz of Waconia, Janet Smith of Litchfield, Brian Danielson of Long Prairie, Tom Springer of Litchfield and Rob Ebnet of Litchfield.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Litchfield Rescue Squad Sweepstakes calendar winners for Aug. 5-9: $20-Tom Kurtz of Waconia, Janet Smith of Litchfield, Brian Danielson of Long Prairie, Tom Springer of Litchfield and Rob Ebnet of Litchfield.