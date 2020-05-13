Rescue Squad
Litchfield Rescue Squad Sweepstakes calendar winners for May 11-15: $20- Cabinet Expressions of Minneapolis, Pat Thomas of Litchfield, Virginia Latham of Litchfield, Kim Bollin of Litchfield and Tracey Clouse of Waconia.
Updated: May 13, 2020 @ 6:00 am
