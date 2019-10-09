Litchfield Rescue Squad Sweepstakes calendar winners for Oct. 7-11: $20- John Larson of Park Rapids, Deb Anderson of Litchfield, Eleanor Worden of Litchfield, Bill LaPlante of Litchfield and Ketch Nowacke of Monument Co.
