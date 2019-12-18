The Minnesota Nonpublic School Accrediting Association recently announced that it has accredited the School of St. Philip in Litchfield for the eligibility period of 2020 to 2027.
Accreditation through MNSAA is a voluntary method of quality assurance with a goal to evaluate, validate, and improve each school’s quality.
MNSAA is a federally recognized and state-sanctioned nonprofit association for accrediting nonpublic schools in the State of Minnesota. The association’s mission is to be a catalyst for enhancing the quality of K-12 nonpublic education in Minnesota through a comprehensive process of accreditation. The agency helps schools provide quality nonpublic education for the children of Minnesota for its member schools. MNSAA is governed by a member elected board of directors that bases its accreditation on a school’s evaluation through a self-study process.
Schools receive accreditation based on their compliance with a set of rigorous standards which identify essential curriculum, instruction, personnel, governance, facility and marketing policies and practices that are considered necessary for an effective school. The accreditation process includes the creation of a visionary and focused strategic plan for improvement and an onsite visit by a team of educators from member schools. Accreditation with MNSAA relies heavily on how the individual school defines its mission and the way it seeks to accomplish that mission.
School of St. Philip is one of more than 170 accredited schools that make up the association. MNSAA will continue to provide guidance to the School of St. Philip through an annual review of its strategic plan, according to a news release.