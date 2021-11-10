Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining. Older adults who would like to order home-delivered meals or meals for pick-up at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield can call 320-693-6203. For meal pick-up, Zion Lutheran Church is located at 504 N. Gilman Avenue in Litchfield.
The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Nov. 15-19:
Monday — Chef choice entrée, vegetable, fruit, bread, dessert.
Tuesday — Ham, au gratin potatoes, peas, dinner roll, dessert.
Wednesday — Sloppy Joe on a bun, broccoli salad, cinnamon applesauce, dessert.
Thursday — Roast beef w/gravy, mashed potatoes w/gravy, California Normandy blend, bread, dessert.
Friday — Chicken Alfredo, fettucine pasta, mixed vegetables, Mandarin oranges, dessert.