Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining. Older adults who would like to order home-delivered meals or meals for pick-up at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield can call 320-693-6203. For meal pick-up, Zion Lutheran Church is located at 504 N. Gilman Avenue in Litchfield.
The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Oct. 18-22:
Monday — Salisbury steak w/gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, dinner roll, dessert.
Tuesday — Baked chicken, baked potato w/sour cream, broccoli florets, bread, dessert.
Wednesday — Lasagna, California Normandy, peaches, bread stick, dessert.
Thursday — Turkey stuffing casserole, mixed vegetables, sliced apples, bread, dessert.
Friday — Beef chili w/beans, Romaine salad w/dressing, corn muffin, blushing pears.