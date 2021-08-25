Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. At this time the site is only open for curbside pick up and home-delivered meals. To reserve a meal for curbside pick up at 11:30 a.m. or home delivery Monday through Friday, call 24 hours in advance at 320-693-6318. The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Aug. 30-Sept. 3:
Monday — Chicken & noodle casserole, mixed vegetables, peaches, cookie.
Tuesday — Tater tot casserole, green beans, bread, cinnamon apples.
Wednesday — Vegetable soup/crackers, meat sandwich, tomato & cucumber salad, brownie.
Thursday — Chicken pasta salad, marinated vegetables, fruit, dessert.
Friday — Chicken fried steak w/gravy, mashed potatoes, peas & carrots, dessert, dinner roll.