Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. Activities begin at 10:45 a.m. Dinner is at 11:30 a.m. The program is open to people 60 and older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. The site is handicapped accessible. Call 320-693-6318 the previous day for reservations 10 a.m. to noon.
All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Aug. 26-30:
Monday — Chicken chow mein, rice/chow mein noodles, Oriental vegetables, Mandarin oranges, cookie.
Tuesday — Liver or pepper steak, buttered boiled potatoes, peas, bread, apricots.
Wednesday — Chef salad (turkey, ham, cheese, lettuce, salad dressing, tomato and cucumber slices), muffin.
Thursday — Roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, dinner roll, pudding dessert.
Friday — Swedish meatballs/gravy, paprika potatoes, creamed spinach, bread, ice cream.