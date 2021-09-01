Older adults who would like to order home-delivered meals or meals for pick-up at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield can email chrissy.elton@lssmn.org or call toll-free at 866-974-0289. For meal pick-up, Zion Lutheran Church is located at 504 N. Gilman Avenue in Litchfield. Anyone can also order meals to go online at lssmn.org/mealstogo or by calling toll-free at 800-488-4146 during office hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Sept. 6-10:
Monday — Happy Labor Day
Tuesday — Beef goulash, peas, tropical fruit, bread.
Wednesday — Chef salad, bread stick, creamy fruit salad, cake w/frosting.
Thursday — Ham, scalloped potato, peas, bread, dessert.
Friday — Hot dog on bun, ketchup/mustard, baked beans, chips, peaches.