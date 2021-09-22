Here is next week's lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining. Older adults who would like to order home-delivered meals or meals for pick-up at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield can call 320-693-6203. For meal pick-up, Zion Lutheran Church is located at 504 N. Gilman Avenue in Litchfield.
The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Sept. 27-30:
Monday -- Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, carrots, bread, Jello w/whip topping.
Tuesday — Taco salad, salsa/sour cream, corn chips, fresh fruit, dessert.
Wednesday — Pork loin, candied yam, broccoli, bread, bar.
Thursday — Spaghetti, lettuce salad w/dressing, fruit, dessert.
Friday — Turkey w/gravy, mashed potatoes w/gravy, roasted beets, dinner roll, cake.