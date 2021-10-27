Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining. Older adults who would like to order home-delivered meals or meals for pick-up at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield can call 320-693-6203. For meal pick-up, Zion Lutheran Church is located at 504 N. Gilman Avenue in Litchfield.
The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Nov. 1-5:
Monday — Tater tot casserole, French cut green beans, warm peaches.
Tuesday — Homemade chicken/veg soup, meat sandwich, pineapple, cookie.
Wednesday — BBQ pork on a bun, coleslaw, fruit salad, Jello w/whipped topping.
Thursday — Turkey w/gravy, mashed potatoes w/gravy, roasted beets, dinner roll, cake w/frosting.
Friday — Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, carrots, bread, dessert.